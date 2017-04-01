Who’s a hungry dog? Pet food truck comes to Old Sacramento

Plenty of food trucks cater to people. How about one that goes to the dogs?
Loaded with healthy treats and gourmet dog food, the Good Stuff Pet Truck will make a stop in Old Sacramento on Monday. As part of its national tour, the pet truck will be just south of the Public Market Building, 1110 Front St., from 4 to 7 p.m.
Pet parents are invited to bring their pooches to check out the truck’s doggy lounge, sample treats and participate in free dog training demonstrations with a canine expert.
“When dogs are fit and trained using positive reinforcement, they’re happier dogs,” said animal behavior consultant Steve Dale, who is working with Good Stuff Pet Truck’s tour. “If they’re overweight – and more than half of dogs in the United States are carrying extra pounds – they’re more likely to develop health issues like Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and even cancer.”
The Good Stuff Pet Truck is sponsored by American Pet Nutrition, makers of Vita Bone treats and Supreme Source grain-free pet food. For more details, visit www.GoodStuffPetTruck.com.
