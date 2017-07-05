How social media helped people find lost pets fast on July 4

Long after animal shelters closed for the night, the social media website Nextdoor helped reunite pet owners in the Sacramento area with dogs that ran away during the fireworks noise of July 4.

Christopher Yang was visiting family in the Land Park neighborhood for the holiday when his black German shepherd, Yuna, pushed the back gate open and ran away.

“I started running up and down the street barefoot screaming her name and squeaking her ball,” he said. “I probably gave my phone number to 60 to 70 people, and spent three or four hours running around looking for her, and that yielded no results.”

A neighbor then suggested Nextdoor, a social networking platform for residents to share information about their neighborhoods. Yang’s brother-in-law downloaded it, and within 15 minutes Yuna had been found.

Yuna was reunited with her owner Tuesday night through the Nextdoor website Christopher Yang

Pictures of pets – those lost and those found – regularly populate the Nextdoor website, where residents of specific neighborhoods can communicate with each other and people in surrounding neighborhoods.

On average, Nextdoor posts about lost pets increase 60 percent during the Fourth of July week, according to Jen Burke, senior communication manager for the San Francisco company.

Local animal shelters, such as Front Street Animal shelter, are using Nextdoor regularly too.

Amy McMullan regularly scans Nextdoor looking for lost dogs in her neighborhood. She said she has returned at least seven dogs to their owners in the last year. “It’s been a really great tool,” she said. “There’s been a much greater success rate of returning dogs since Nextdoor came along.”