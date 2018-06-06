SPCA pets of the week: Lady and Diamond

These two lovely ladies are best friends. They are mother and daughter and would love to be adopted together. They both have very sweet dispositions and have fast become shelter favorites. They are easy to walk, even together! Super cuddly, great kissers, sweethearts.
Lady is the mom and Diamond her daughter. The two might be cat-friendly, too. A miracle! They also like other dogs and are just laid-back and have the best personalities. If you are looking to have two wonderful, mellow, loving companion dogs, look no further than these two.
Information: sspca.org
