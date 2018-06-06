See where $49 gets you from Sacramento during this Southwest Airlines sale

Southwest Airlines is offering a 72-hour sale on several flights from Sacramento with prices starting at $49.
The one-way tickets include nonstop flights to Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas, and San Diego, among others. The sale, announced Tuesday on Twitter, runs through Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
Other flights available on the sale include Sacramento to Seattle/Tacoma, Wash. for $79 and to Austin, Texas for $129.
Unlocking millions of low fares for fall.— Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) June 5, 2018
Southwest's website currently lists 13 destinations from Sacramento as part of the sale. The sale includes flights from several other cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland.
Last month, Southwest announced it would end its nonstop weekly route to New Orleans from Sacramento International Airport starting Aug. 5.
