Southwest puts nonstop flight from Sacramento to New Orleans on hiatus. Will it return?

Southwest Airlines is pausing a weekly nonstop route it introduced just two months ago, the company confirmed Tuesday afternoon.
The weekly Sunday flight from Sacramento International Airport to New Orleans was announced in early March, along with nonstop service to Hawaii.
However, the New Orleans route stops showing up as a booking option online after Aug. 5.
While an interaction Tuesday on Twitter indicated that those nonstop flights would be discontinued, a Southwest representative told The Bee that the change is only a seasonal reduction.
Additionally, the airline's website and Twitter page note that an updated flight schedule will be made available Thursday, with bookings listed through Jan. 6, 2019.
