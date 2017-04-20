Is Sacramento the microbrew capital of the U.S.? Not so much, says this list.

It’s not a great day for Sacramento, rankings-wise.

After coming in second on a list of the cities with the ugliest people, the River City now finds itself ranked merely 169th among 800 U.S. cities for the best microbrewing culture. Nearby Santa Rosa took top honors as the “microbrew capital of the U.S.”

Researcher Russell Goldenberg, who runs a visual data site called ThePudding, used data from beer-rating site RateBeer.com along with census and map information to compile a list of the top cities for microbrewing in the nation. Other top cities, according to the list, include San Diego, Denver, Anchorage and Portland.

But if you find Sacramento’s low ranking dubious, ThePudding post includes tools to tweak the criteria to come up with your own rankings.