Which local brewers should go to our Malt Madness beer championship? Vote today

Let’s call it the Fermented Four.
The path to the championship in our Malt Madness beer bracket tournament is wide open after the final two No. 1 seeds were eliminated in round 3.
No. 1 Track 7 was derailed by the enthusiastic supporters of No. 6 Hoppy Brewing Company. Voting was tight — like all contests in the third round — with a winning margin of 23 votes. Hoppy is the Cinderella team of our Final Four.
Bike Dog was the other remaining No. 1 seed to fall flat, upset by No. 2 New Glory in a close contest decided by just 31 votes.
No. 2 Sactown Union of East Sacramento also advanced, as did No. 4 Tilted Mash of Elk Grove.
[ Download a printable bracket of the Final Four round ]
Voting for the fourth round will run Tuesday and Wednesday, narrowing the Final Four to two finalists. You’re welcome to share Malt Madness and each head-to-head poll on Facebook and Twitter, but you can’t vote more than once from this device.
Our final round of voting will culminate with a champion April 2. The final round starts Friday, March 30.
If the polls and brackets aren’t visible, please click here.
