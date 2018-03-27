The number of craft breweries in California keeps growing. Here are some key statistics on the one of the state's most popular beverages. Sharon Okada
The number of craft breweries in California keeps growing. Here are some key statistics on the one of the state's most popular beverages. Sharon Okada

Beer

Which local brewers should go to our Malt Madness beer championship? Vote today

By Nathaniel Levine

nlevine@sacbee.com

March 27, 2018 03:55 AM

Let’s call it the Fermented Four.

The path to the championship in our Malt Madness beer bracket tournament is wide open after the final two No. 1 seeds were eliminated in round 3.

No. 1 Track 7 was derailed by the enthusiastic supporters of No. 6 Hoppy Brewing Company. Voting was tight — like all contests in the third round — with a winning margin of 23 votes. Hoppy is the Cinderella team of our Final Four.

Bike Dog was the other remaining No. 1 seed to fall flat, upset by No. 2 New Glory in a close contest decided by just 31 votes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No. 2 Sactown Union of East Sacramento also advanced, as did No. 4 Tilted Mash of Elk Grove.

[ Download a printable bracket of the Final Four round ]

Voting for the fourth round will run Tuesday and Wednesday, narrowing the Final Four to two finalists. You’re welcome to share Malt Madness and each head-to-head poll on Facebook and Twitter, but you can’t vote more than once from this device.

Our final round of voting will culminate with a champion April 2. The final round starts Friday, March 30.

No. 4 Tilted Mash vs. No. 6 Hoppy Brewing

Elk Grove’s Tilted Mash is the latest brewery to take on surprise IPA Bracket winner Hoppy Brewing.

No. 2 New Glory vs. No. 2 Sactown Union

It’s a battle of second seeds from Sacramento as the winners of the Pilsner and Lager brackets face off.

If the polls and brackets aren’t visible, please click here.

  Comments  