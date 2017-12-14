This massive entertainment venue will open Friday near Golden 1 Center

1:12 Take a look at the crowds that lined up for Dreaming Dog Brewery's grand opening Pause

0:50 Get a glimpse of the new Punch Bowl Social in Sacramento

0:29 See what firefighters are up against in battling the Thomas Fire

0:37 Slamson holds half-court shootout with video gamers

2:10 Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore rides horse to cast ballot

1:05 Get to know Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox

1:12 Woman escorted out of Starbucks after asking patrons to stop speaking 'oriental'

0:56 'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction

1:09 President Trump delivers remarks on tax victory in New York