Dos Coyotes to open in Citrus Heights shopping center Wednesday

Dos Coyotes Border Cafe will open its 11th Northern California location Wednesday, owner Bobby Coyote announced Tuesday.
The new restaurant falls next to PizzaRev and Nation's Giant Hamburgers in Sunrise Marketplace shopping center at 5450 Sunrise Blvd. It's the third Dos Coyotes to open since since 2016, joining other stores in Concord and Turlock.
Bobby Coyote moved up from Southern California to open his first restaurant in a north Davis shopping center in 1991, and announced plans in 2014 to open 20 Dos Coyotes in Los Angeles County by 2022. A long-awaited Pasadena location remains under construction.
A friend of Coyote's was remodeling Sunrise Marketplace and convinced him to open there, he said. The building's interior features Dos Coyotes' typical Southwestern art as well as pink, white and blue walls reminiscent of the original 1991 store, plus a full bar.
"We're just really excited to be out here," Coyote said. "It's a really nice-looking store and I think our guests will really appreciate it. It's a different look than all the others."
Dos Coyotes is perhaps best known for its seafood burritos, chili verde and extensive salsa bar, as well as seasonal specials.
