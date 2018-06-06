See how every Sacramento neighborhood voted in 2018 primary









Democrat Gavin Newsom drew heavy support Tuesday from Sacramento's urban core - and reliably liberal Yolo County - while Republican John Cox performed well in Sacramento's suburbs, according to a Bee review of local election returns. The two will face off in the general election for California governor in November.

The million-dollar race for Sacramento district attorney appeared to be a landslide as of late Tuesday night. Despite hundreds of thousands of dollars in targeted ads, Democrat Noah Phillips only led in a handful of central Sacramento neighborhoods. He trailed Anne Marie Schubert in the neighborhood where Stephon Clark was shot.

Incumbent Sheriff Scott Jones appeared to easily fend off a challenge from Milo Fitch. Jones won the large majority of Sacramento County, save the central core.

These maps show election results by precinct and community as of 10:45 P.M. Tuesday. Click the buttons above the maps to switch between contests.

Source: Local election departments

Note: Results as of 10:45 P.M. Tuesday. Check back in coming days to see final election results.