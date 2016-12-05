Firm tied to cardrooms is behind Elk Grove casino fight

A Bay Area company with ties to the cardroom industry was revealed Monday as the force behind a ballot referendum that could stop the proposed Indian casino in Elk Grove.
Knighted Ventures LLC, an Emeryville company that provides financing to cardrooms, revealed itself in a filing with the California Fair Political Practices Commission, the state’s election watchdog agency. The filing was made Nov. 16.
The filing comes after weeks of mystery that has had Elk Grove buzzing. The group seeking to squelch the Wilton Rancheria Indian tribe’s proposed $400 million casino has submitted 14,800 signatures toward a ballot referendum. The city clerk is still verifying the validity of the signatures. About 9,000 valid signatures are needed for the City Council to call a special election.
“We know why they wanted it to be a secret,” said Josh Wood of Region Business, an alliance of building contractors supporting the casino. “They’re an out-of-town group trying to kill the project.”
Court records show Knighted Ventures has connections to a major cardroom operator in the Sacramento area: the Parkwest casinos on Stockton Boulevard and in Rancho Cordova.
Roy Choi, the principal of Knighted Ventures, was unavailable for comment Monday. John Park, who owns the Parkwest casinos, also was unavailable for comment.
Knighted Ventures, which also has offices in Los Angeles, is what’s known as a “third-party provider of propositional player service.” Because cardrooms aren’t allowed to act as the “bank” or the “house,” they bring in these third-party companies to perform that function.
The Wilton tribe wants to build a $400 million casino on a slice of land it would purchase from developer Howard Hughes Corp., near Highway 99 at the south end of Elk Grove. Hughes would turn the rest of the property into an outlet mall.
The tribe needs approval from the U.S. Interior Department and National Indian Gaming Commission to build a casino on the land. It also must sign a gambling compact with the governor.
The proposed ballot referendum would target the casino on other grounds. Specifically, the project’s opponents are trying to overturn the Elk Grove City Council’s decision Oct. 12 to let Howard Hughes sell a portion of the mall site to the tribe. That decision amended the city’s earlier development agreement with Hughes.
Hughes officials have said the tribal casino is crucial to the economic success of the outlet mall. The developer hasn’t set a groundbreaking date for the mall project.
The mall site has been been a sore point with city officials for years. An earlier developer, General Growth, abandoned work on an earlier version of the mall in 2008, leaving behind a series of half-built shell buildings.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
