Neighbors sue to block new Raley’s shopping center on former Capital Nursery site

2:39 How to set up an indoor garden for cannabis Pause

0:31 Training exercise shows how an ice water rescue is performed

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:46 Watch Rocklin crews battle fire at house

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking