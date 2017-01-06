Elk Grove casino fight headed for ballot

The fight over a proposed $400 million Indian casino in Elk Grove appears headed for a ballot.
The Elk Grove city clerk announced Friday that opponents of the casino, led by a group affiliated with the owner of a Sacramento card room, submitted enough valid signatures to qualify their fight for the ballot.
The Elk Grove City Council must call a special election and will discuss the issue at its meeting next Wednesday. As an alternative, the council could simply go along with the demands submitted by the petitioners. That would mean reversing an October council vote that paves the way for the tribal casino.
City Clerk Jason Lindgren, in a report to the council, said petitioners had submitted 11,565 valid signatures, according to a sampling he conducted. The group submitted a total of 14,800 signatures and needed 8,896 valid signatures to qualify the question for the ballot.
Besides throwing the casino in doubt, the ballot fight jeopardizes a project long sought by Elk Grove city leaders: a major shopping mall near Highway 99 at the south edge of the city, immediately adjacent to the casino site.
City officials, tribal spokesmen and leaders of the anti-casino effort weren’t immediately available for comment.
Josh Wood of Region Business, an alliance of building contractors supporting the casino, said he believes Elk Grove voters will back the casino at the ballot. He vowed to do whatever it takes to “protect the thousands of jobs this is going to bring to Elk Grove” and added that many voters were outraged to discover that the anti-casino effort was being led by card room interests.
The petitions were submitted by Knighted Ventures LLC, an Emeryville company that provides financial services and employees to card rooms. Knighted Ventures’ clients include Silver F Inc., owner of two card rooms in greater Sacramento: Parkwest Casino Lotus on Stockton Boulevard and Parkwest Casino Cordova in Rancho Cordova.
Knighted Ventures’ identity wasn’t known publicly until after the petitions were submitted to the city clerk.
Normally tribal casinos are subject to approval of the federal Interior Department and the California Legislature, and local residents have fairly limited authority to block a project. But opponents in Elk Grove have found an opening to challenge the Wilton tribe’s project.
The city originally approved Howard Hughes Corp.’s plan to build an outlet mall on the Highway 99 site, which currently houses a half-built mall developed by Hughes’ predecessor. In October the city amended its development agreement to allow Hughes to sell a portion of its mall site to the tribe. That council vote is the target of the referendum effort.
Hughes has said the casino is essential to helping the mall project pencil out. The Dallas developer hasn’t set a groundbreaking date for the mall.
