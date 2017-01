Elk Grove casino fight headed for ballot

0:23 Big rig trailer tips over under overpass Pause

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

7:13 Saving wild horses - and convicts

1:03 Sacramento braces for megastorm

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

1:32 Watch: Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, greeted with hugs

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

4:54 They're lined up: Another storm is poised to hit after weekend deluge