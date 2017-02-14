Federal government grants Wilton tribe control of land for Elk Grove casino

3:02 Look at the massive water flow of Feather River, Sacramento River and Oroville Lake Pause

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:48 Trucks, helicopters dump loads of boulders in rush to fortify Oroville dam spillway

1:00 Boulders trucked and flown to Oroville spillway

0:57 'Things aren't looking good. We'll be camping out'

0:22 Massive rock comes down hill as work on Highway 50 mudslides continues

1:57 Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom says spillway failure a wake-up call

0:23 Caltrans crews try to clear mudslide debris along westbound Interstate 80

8:30 Sheriff rebuts rumor of lifted evacuation during Oroville Dam news conference