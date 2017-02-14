Business & Real Estate

February 14, 2017 10:42 AM

Federal government grants Wilton tribe control of land for Elk Grove casino

By Richard Chang

rchang@sacbee.com

The Indian tribe that plans to build a casino in Elk Grove announced that the federal government has taken 36 acres that it purchased into trust for the tribe.

The action means the land is now considered sovereign tribal ground, which paves the way for the casino to be built without the approval of the City of Elk Grove or other local authorities.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning during a press conference by the Wilton Rancheria tribe at the site of a half-built mall near the Elk Grove Auto Mall off Highway 99.

"After six decades of being landless ... we now have a home," said Raymond Hitchcock, tribal chairman.

Assemblyman Jim Cooper, who represents Elk Grove, praised the project as an "economic driver" for the city.

Wilton Rancheria chairman leads meeting on Elk Grove casino

Raymond Hitchcock led a town hall meeting in July on a proposed casino, which was attended by hundreds of Elk Grove citizens with mixed reactions to the project and lots of questions.

Ellen Garrison The Sacramento Bee

Richard Chang: 916-321-1018, @RichardYChang

Related content

Business & Real Estate

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Bluebird day at Lake Tahoe resorts after epic snowfall

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos