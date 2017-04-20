That salad will cost you. Heavy rains cause California veggie prices to soar.

First there wasn’t enough rain. Now there’s too much.
The result is stratospheric prices for lettuce, broccoli and other salad ingredients grown in California.
A crazy California winter has produced gyrating prices on some commodities for consumers across the country. A relatively warm winter ended the harvest sooner than expected in the winter vegetable growing regions of Southern California and western Arizona. Then the drenching rains delayed planting in the spring growing regions along California’s coast, mainly in the Salinas Valley and Santa Maria areas. That left a gap in supply between the two growing seasons, experts said.
“Supplies are tight and prices have gone way up,” said Roland Fumasi, vice president and senior analyst with agricultural lender Rabobank. “We’re going to see some relatively elevated prices and some price volatility...through the middle of next month.”
A head of organic iceberg lettuce at Raley’s has jumped to $2.99, an increase of about $1 since January. A pound of broccoli has risen to $2.99, from about $1.69 in January.
The price increases for shoppers would be even higher, except Raley’s has chosen to eat some of the costs for competitive reasons. Wholesale prices of some salad bowl ingredients have quadrupled in recent weeks.
“You try to maintain a reasonable price point so you can keep product moving,” said Greg Corrigan, the West Sacramento-based grocer’s senior director of produce and floral. “We’re not making the margins we would normally make.”
The skyrocketing prices illustrate once again California’s importance in feeding the country, especially when it comes to fruit and vegetables. The state produces 94 percent of the nation’s broccoli, 96 percent of its celery and 76 percent of its lettuce, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. The Salinas Valley calls itself the “Salad Bowl of the World,” and Monterey County is the state’s fourth richest agricultural county.
Fumasi said the past few months produced something of a triple whammy for growers, starting with the warm Southern California winter. As supplies from that region were consumed earlier than usual, the coastal regions couldn’t ramped up their production of lettuce, cauliflower and other items quickly enough because of persistent winter rains. Finally, the rains of early April have slowed down the harvest on the coast.
Romaine lettuce was selling for $10.75 in late January for a wholesale carton of 24 heads. By April 6 the wholesale price had jumped to $50.08, according to Fumasi.
Despite these problems, Fumasi said farmers are grateful for the end of the drought.
“You’re not going to hear growers complaining about rain, no doubt about it,” he said. “It is causing some issues but you’re not going to hear growers complaining about a lot of rain and snow in the mountains. We’ll deal with the water.”
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments