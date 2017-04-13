Weather

April 13, 2017 11:59 AM

Why celebrate the latest rainstorm? Because Northern California has set a new record

By Dale Kasler

dkasler@sacbee.com

While you sidestep the puddles and wrestle with your umbrella, be comforted by this: Northern California is going through the wettest rainy season on record.

The region broke the 34-year-old record for precipitation in one year, the Department of Water Resources reported early Thursday.

The 8-station index for the northern Sierra Nevada, a series of rain gauges positioned from Pacific House to the city of Mount Shasta, showed that 89.7 inches of inches have fallen since the “water year” began last fall.

The old record was 88.5 inches, in 1982-83.

The record fell a week after Gov. Jerry Brown declared an official end to the drought in all but a handful of San Joaquin Valley counties. It also came after the federal government announced that agricultural water contractors south of the Delta will receive a 100 percent water allotment this year for the first time since 2006.

More precipitation was expected throughout the day Thursday, followed by two days of dry weather, and then a resumption of rain starting Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Caltrans: Carry chains, drive slowly in Sierra during snow

The state Department of Transportation said chains were required Thursday morning in the mountains on both Interstate 80 and Highway 50. Dave Wood, Caltrans' maintenance-area superintendent for the Donner Pass-Sutter/Sierra Region, warns motorists to driv

California Department of Transportation

 
Sign up
Receive Breaking News alerts in your e-mail inbox as soon as the news happens. Sign up here. Sign up here.

Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler

Related content

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch Thursday's weather forecast radar as storms approach Northern California

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos