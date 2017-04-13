Why celebrate the latest rainstorm? Because Northern California has set a new record

While you sidestep the puddles and wrestle with your umbrella, be comforted by this: Northern California is going through the wettest rainy season on record.

The region broke the 34-year-old record for precipitation in one year, the Department of Water Resources reported early Thursday.

The 8-station index for the northern Sierra Nevada, a series of rain gauges positioned from Pacific House to the city of Mount Shasta, showed that 89.7 inches of inches have fallen since the “water year” began last fall.

The old record was 88.5 inches, in 1982-83.

Here's a month-by-month look at how the Northern Sierra 8-station index got to record levels of precipitation! More on the way! #cawx pic.twitter.com/PQmVyDP5fz — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 13, 2017

The record fell a week after Gov. Jerry Brown declared an official end to the drought in all but a handful of San Joaquin Valley counties. It also came after the federal government announced that agricultural water contractors south of the Delta will receive a 100 percent water allotment this year for the first time since 2006.

More precipitation was expected throughout the day Thursday, followed by two days of dry weather, and then a resumption of rain starting Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.