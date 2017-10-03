Sacramento County agriculture values reach record high

More Videos 0:48 Take a look inside this Lakers star's former Hidden Hills home Pause 1:24 Giant pumpkin heads to festival 1:25 Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 0:25 Veterans kneel during Pledge of Allegiance at Sacramento City Hall 1:43 Can 49ers ride Hyde to their first win? Why he might be their best shot vs. Cardinals 1:47 Mike Pereira on 49ers-Cardinals reversal: 'Replay was wrong on this one. I was right' 0:58 Trump: We've spent a lot of money Puerto Rico 2:20 New Kings assistant GM Brandon Williams ready to roll 2:15 Witness describes horror of Las Vegas shooting 1:07 Bernie Sanders thanks John McCain on health care in San Francisco Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Watching Sacramento Valley's pistachio harvest can be entrancing Pistachios are being harvested at Strain Ranches in Arbuckle in this video from Jim Morris and Sacramento Valley Water. Watching the nuts fall from the trees is awesome. Take a look. Pistachios are being harvested at Strain Ranches in Arbuckle in this video from Jim Morris and Sacramento Valley Water. Watching the nuts fall from the trees is awesome. Take a look. Jim Morris Sacramento Valley Water

Pistachios are being harvested at Strain Ranches in Arbuckle in this video from Jim Morris and Sacramento Valley Water. Watching the nuts fall from the trees is awesome. Take a look. Jim Morris Sacramento Valley Water