Whole Foods cancels lease for midtown Sacramento store

Whole Foods Market will not be coming to midtown Sacramento after all.
A spokeswoman for the Austin-based grocery chain said in an email to The Sacramento Bee on Wednesday that the lease with developer Pappas Investments has been terminated.
“Unfortunately, following a series of timing challenges we faced with the landlord, Whole Foods Market opted to terminate the lease for our Midtown Sacramento store. We remain committed to finding the right site in Sacramento, but have not secured a location yet,” spokeswoman Beth Krauss said.
