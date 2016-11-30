Sacramento’s housing market will be one of nation’s hottest in 2017, Realtors’ site predicts

Sacramento’s housing market is turning hot – so hot, in fact, that it’s expected to become the fourth hottest market in the country next year.
Realtor.com, one of the nation’s most prominent online real estate sites, said Wednesday that housing prices in greater Sacramento will jump 7.2 percent in 2017. The volume of home sales in the four-county region will climb 4.9 percent, the site predicted.
Combined, the expected price and volume increases will rank Sacramento as the fourth hottest market in the United States, according to Realtor.com. The top three are Phoenix, Los Angeles and Boston.
What about the white-hot Bay Area, which helps feed demand in Sacramento?
Bay Area housing prices are still expected to climb out of sight next year, rising 8.4 percent in San Franciso and 8.3 percent in Silicon Valley. But the growth in home sale volume will be miniscule, just above 1 percent, leaving those two markets barely in the top 40 in Realtor.com’s overall rankings of housing market activity for 2017.
Realtor.com’s assessment of the Sacramento area dovetails with other gauges. CoreLogic, an Irvine market research firm, said Sacramento County median home prices hit $310,000 in September, up 11 percent from a year ago. Sales volume jumped 7.7 percent.
All told, Realtor.com said it expects the U.S. housing market to cool off slightly in 2017 compared with the past two years. Prices nationwide are expected to climb 3.9 percent, while sales volumes should grow 1.9 percent.
One likely brake on market activity: Mortgage rates have risen since Election Day and are likely to continue rising next year, Realtor.com said.
“The uptick we’ve already seen (in interest rates) may price some first-timers out of the market,” said the website’s chief economist, Jonathan Smoke, in a prepared statement.
