Sacramento City Council weighs whether to call for restrictions on police use of deadly force

Sacramento City Councilman Larry Carr Tuesday was expected to propose a new policy that could impose greater restrictions on police use of deadly force. The measure echoes similar “sanctity of life” ordinances adopted by a growing number of cities nationwide.
Council members were expected to receive the policy Tuesday evening, but will not vote on it until late October.
A copy of the ordinance obtained by The Bee says the 12-point proposal would act as a set of guiding principles for the city manager and police chief to implement through training, procedure and department policy.
The proposal instructs the city manager to ensure that police “are authorized to use deadly force only when there is an imminent threat to life, and such force is strictly unavoidable to protect life.” It also would require the city to clearly spell out when it will release videos of officer-involved shootings, and how it will inform families of the victims of such shootings.
City leaders recently have been under pressure over officer-involved shootings, particularly since police fatally shot a mentally ill man on Del Paso Boulevard in July. Joseph Mann’s family sued the city and spent weeks calling for answers about how he died.
Earlier this month, Police Chief Sam Somers Jr. announced his retirement after nearly 33 years with the department.
Then, last Tuesday, The Bee released surveillance video showing Mann running from officers in the moments before he was shot. The Sacramento Police Department, which had for weeks refused to make any footage public, quickly convened a press conference and released the surveillance video along with additional dashcam videos.
After viewing the footage, Mayor Kevin Johnson said he would propose a set of police oversight reforms in the coming days.
Carr, who represents south Sacramento neighborhoods, has pushed for greater accountability measures. Last week, he took a delegation of community members to Berkeley to learn about its police commission.
Among other things, his proposed policy would require that police “use the minimum force necessary to apprehend a subject,” and directs the department to develop “specific guidelines for the type of force and the tools authorized for a given level of resistance.”
Officers would also routinely carry non-lethal weapons. Currently, patrol officers do not generally carry non-lethal weapons, and can only obtain them by requesting them from watch commanders during incidents when they could be used.
The proposed policy would also require that police receive training in how to de-escalate potentially deadly encounters with suspects, including the mentally ill. Sacramento police currently receive state-mandated training in de-escalation, according to police spokesman Bryce Heinlein. He said Sacramento officers receive additional training beyond the state requirements.
The department would be required to provide a twice-yearly report on implementation and results from the policy to City Council.
The principles laid out in the draft mirror those of policy recommendations from organizations including Campaign Zero, a policy offshoot of the Black Lives Matter Movement.
Campaign Zero this month released a report analyzing the effectiveness of eight policy-based use of force directives, seven of which are included in the Sacramento proposal. That report found significant drops in officer-involved shootings in cities that adopted even one of the recommendations, and greater drops for cities that have four or more of the policies in place.
“The policies are important to restrict how and when police officer s use force,” said Sam Sinyangwe, co-founder of Campaign Zero. “Each of those police policies was related to lower rates of police shootings and killings.”
The report also found fewer officer fatalities in cities that adopted the policies, Sinyangewe said.
Cities that required officers to “exhaust all other means” before shooting saw a 25 percent drop in police killings per capita, according to the Campain Zero study. Cities that mandated de-escalation techniques be used had a 15 percent reduction in police killings per capita.
Sinyangewe said adopting a city ordinance was only a “first step” to police reforms. “It’s important to recognize that the policies themselves are ... insufficient without effective implementation, and that requires strong leadership.”
Anita Chabria: 916-321-1049, @chabriaa
Comments