Sacramento asks developers to open wallets to keep city streets from clogging

5:55 Conjoined twins Erika and Eva survive separation surgery Pause

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding

0:59 Two women saved by a power pole in Rio Linda crash

1:28 Redding mayor on skeptics of Sherri Papini's story: 'They're just trolls'

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:16 Father of killer Samantha Green has emotional walk from courthouse

3:36 Sherri Papini released by captor, reunited with her family, sheriff says