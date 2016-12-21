Woman arrested in New York City nightclub brawl involving Kings’ Barnes, Cousins

A 42-year-old woman from Compton was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Dec. 5 brawl at a New York nightclub that involved Kings players Matt Barnes and DeMarcus Cousins.
Laura Closure was arrested on suspicion of assault and attempted assault for allegedly throwing a bottle at the face of a woman inside the Avenue nightclub, said New York Police Department Detective Hubert Reyes.
The New York Post reported Closure was with Barnes and Cousins when the fight broke out. Reyes said he could not confirm whether Closure knows Barnes or Cousins.
Barnes and Cousins were named in a civil suit filed earlier this month by Jasmine Besiso and Myrone Powell. Besiso has claimed that Barnes choked her and Powell alleged he was punched by Cousins when he tried to come to Besiso’s defense.
Sources familiar with the incident told The Sacramento Bee that Barnes was the one attacked and that neither player started the brawl. The players’ attorney, Alex Spiro, has said he believes no crime was committed. Neither player has been arrested.
The sources would not go on record because they do not have the authority to do so.
Michael S. Lamonsoff, the attorney representing Besiso and Powell, could not immediately be reached for comment.
