Percy the otter is euthanized at Sacramento Zoo after her condition worsened

0:30 Christmas gift package stolen from front door Pause

1:43 What are your hopes for this holiday season?

2:11 Winter driving tips to navigate Sierra roadways

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

0:51 Don't let 'porch pirates' ruin your holiday season

1:34 Rivers swell after weekend storms, sending more debris and lifting boats higher

2:32 Racial justice group demands apology for Folsom teacher's lynching remarks

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth