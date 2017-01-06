Flood warnings, frantic sandbag prep as ‘atmospheric river’ barrels toward California

Before the drought, California was no stranger to the type of storm bearing down this weekend. So-called atmospheric rivers, like the one expected to drench much of the state Saturday through Monday, come five or six times each winter in a typical year. They can account for one third or more of the state’s annual rainfall.
Nevertheless, a concurrence of factors has emergency officials and weather forecasters particularly alarmed about this weekend. The storm is expected to bring extremely heavy rainfall, as much as 15 inches in some foothills communities, in a very short time throughout Northern California. No storm in the foothills the last 15 years has produced that much rain in three days, according to the National Climatic Data Center.
Such rainfall by itself would be dangerous. But this week, with so much rain already having fallen, the ground is saturated and the rain won’t quickly seep into the soil. Also of concern: the storm is expected to be relatively warm as it hits the Sierra Nevada, which is blanketed in several feet of fresh snow. Rain could fall as high as 8,000 feet, sending a gush of icy-cold snowmelt barreling down swollen streams to the Central Valley.
Adding yet another complication, a second storm system is expected to blow into California Tuesday or Wednesday. While not as severe, it could exacerbate whatever flooding has already occurred.
“While an atmospheric river is not uncommon, one of this strength is something we want folks to take heed of,” said Michelle Mead of the National Weather Service in Sacramento. Flood risk is considered the highest it’s been since New Year’s Eve 2005, when scores of homes were damaged throughout greater Sacramento by wind, water or mud.
On Friday, the National Weather Service warned of possible flooding in 25 northern counties, including the six in the Sacramento metropolitan area. The agency also upped its flash flood warnings to incorporate 13 counties in the Bay Area and Central Coast, as well as much of the San Joaquin Valley south to Kern County. With potentially 15 inches of rain expected through Monday, Yosemite National Park officials announced they were closing all roads leading into the park.
In the Sacramento area, emergency officials reported a steady rush of people filling sandbags at various locations.
“It’s insane,” said Matthew Robinson, a spokesman for Sacramento County’s Department of Water Resources, describing the hectic scene at one of the county’s free sandbag centers at the Orangevale Community Center. “But it’s a good thing. People are taking this serious. That’s a good sign.”
State officials would prefer getting precipitation as a series of moderate storms. But California doesn’t work that way. In most years, a handful of big storms typically provide the bulk of the year’s precipitation.
“They provide us the water, provide us the snow. When we have a lack of atmospheric rivers, we don’t get the rainfall that we need. That’s why we get drought,” said Gary Estes, coordinator of an annual conference called the California Extreme Precipitation Symposium.
Officials aren’t worried about the region’s largest rivers – the American and Sacramento – topping the huge levees that ring major population centers in the Sacramento area. The federal government’s River Forecast Center said those rivers will peak at about 14 feet below flood stage in downtown Sacramento – well below the disastrous storms of 1986 and 1997.
But small streams and rivers are a different story.
Roger Ince of the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services, standing beside a swollen Cosumnes River at Michigan Bar in eastern Sacramento County, said the river is likely to rise above flood stage at around 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, “this whole area starts flooding … here to Highway 99, which is about 20 miles,” he said. “We will see houses flooded, farmfields flooded, and our concern is getting people out of the area.
“We have a lot of cattle, horses, goats and pigs in the area. Get them into higher ground.”
Nearby, that’s exactly what Wilton resident Tom Heliker and his son, Zach, were doing.
They spent Friday preparing the family’s 5-acre property for the impending storm. The first order of business was moving their four cows to higher ground. In the afternoon, they stopped at the Wilton fire station to pick up free sandbags.
“It’s just something that’s going to happen.” said Zach Heliker, pointing to his backyard and the nearby Badger Creek. “Come Sunday night, I suspect this is all going to be underwater.”
Emergency officials warned of flooding on other area rivers, including the Truckee, Merced, Feather and Sacramento in the northern valley.
State highway officials say Sierra freeways could shape up to be a mess.
The National Weather Service said the storm will hit the mountains as early as 4 a.m. Saturday. Snow levels could drop as low as Camino on Highway 50 and Colfax on Interstate 80. As much as two feet could dump near the summits by day’s end. While snow levels will climb as temperatures rise, state road crews may halt traffic on Highway 50 near Echo Summit intermittently for avalanche control in the coming week, as well as over Donner Summit on Interstate 80 to clear traffic incidents or if white-out conditions occur.
For those heeding officials’ advice to stay home and off the roads, residents are urged to prep before the rain starts. Have sandbags, rain gear, fresh batteries and flashlights at the ready. Residents on wells should have extra water handy in case the power goes out. There’s a risk of outages from falling trees because their drought-weakened roots are now in loose, saturated soils.
“If we have a heavy wind, it’s going to blow some of the trees over,” said arborist Kurt Stegen.
John Gulserian, who oversees Nevada County’s emergency services program, said one of the most important things a person can do in a flood is be a good neighbor. He urged people to be mindful of where their elderly or infirm neighbors live and be prepared to help them should the waters rise.
“It’s a good, good approach,” Gulserian said. “We call that the whole community approach – neighbor helping neighbor.”
The Bee’s Phillip Reese contributed to this story.
