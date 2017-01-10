Malindi, a 25-year-old zebra, dies at Sacramento Zoo

0:55 Robert Terry explains why he changed his mind on not attending college Pause

1:53 12-year-old phones thousands for Trump: 'Really a lot of fun'

1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years

1:00 Anti-abortion protests at Sac State spark complaints

1:34 UC Davis students react to Katehi resignation

3:07 First Obama-Trump meeting in the Oval Office ends with handshake, pledges of cooperation

1:38 Davis Chancellor Katehi traveled extensively at UC expense

0:37 Sacramento Weir opens for first time in decade

1:35 Snow piles up, rivers rage after Northern California storms