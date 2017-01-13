Levee break: Another warning in south Sacramento County

South Sacramento County was bracing for another rural levee break Friday afternoon.
Emergency officials warned that a levee could fail on Snodgrass Slough, a waterway west of I-5 and a little north of Twin Cities Road.
The Sacramento Office of Emergency Services advised residents of the area to consider evacuating and to make sure their pets and livestock were safe, said spokeswoman Laura McCasland.
Matt Robinson, a spokesman for the county Department of Water Resources, said the levee was believed to be “in a precarious situation.
“It’s still holding but it’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.
Under increasing strain from the Cosumnes River, two levees have already had partial breaches in the same area. A levee on Grizzly Slough breached early Wednesday, and the Lost Slough levee suffered a breach Thursday night. The result was flooded farm fields, homes and roadways.
