What you need to know for the Women’s March on Sacramento

Thousands of people are expected to attend the Women’s March on Sacramento on Saturday, a day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated.
Organizers say the march will support women’s rights and human rights – and is intended to send a message to the Trump administration. The Sacramento event is one of more than 670 “sister marches” that will occur Saturday across the world, according to the Women’s March on Washington website.
So far, 18,000 people have said on Facebook that they plan to attend the Sacramento event.
The local march will begin at Southside Park in Sacramento, north of W Street and between 6th and 8th streets. People will gather between 9:15 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., line up and then march starting at 10:15 a.m., according to organizers.
The march will wind its way to the Capitol and arrive shortly before noon on the West Steps. Performances by Del Corazòn, Sacramento Taiko Dan and the Sacramento Women’s Chorus will kick off the rally, followed by a lengthy lineup of speakers.
Organizers say the Q Street exit on Interstate 5 will be closed, as will certain streets between Southside Park and the Capitol. They suggest people take public transit or bike; those who drive can park on the street or reserve spots through SacPark.org. Carpools and those with disabled placards can park under the W/X freeway in the same lot used for the Sunday farmers market.
Showers are likely Saturday morning, mostly before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Comments