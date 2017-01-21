Local

January 21, 2017 9:02 AM

Thousands expected to attend Women’s March on Sacramento

By Alexei Koseff and Nashelly Chavez

akoseff@sacbee.com

People began gathering Saturday morning at Southside Park for the Women’s March on Sacramento, a day of activism to promote women’s rights and human rights after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The event officially kicks off at 9:15 a.m., an hour before people are slated to march 1.2 miles to the West Steps of the State Capitol. Performances by Del Corazòn, Sacramento Taiko Dan and the Sacramento Women’s Chorus will kick off a noon rally at the Capitol, followed by a lengthy lineup of speakers.

So far, 19,000 people have said on Facebook that they plan to attend the Sacramento event.

The Sacramento event is one of 673 “sister marches” across the world for people who could not make it to the Women’s March on Washington or who wanted to demonstrate in their own cities.

This is a breaking news report that will be curated throughout the day. Please check back for updates.

Crowds of women arrive for Women's March on Washington

Scenes outside Union Station as crowds of marchers arrive by bus and train to participate in the Women's March on Washington, D.C., on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017.

Courtesy of Adam Nekola

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

 

Videos

Inaugural Day protest at state Capitol in Sacramento

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos