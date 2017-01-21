Thousands expected to attend Women’s March on Sacramento

People began gathering Saturday morning at Southside Park for the Women’s March on Sacramento, a day of activism to promote women’s rights and human rights after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
The event officially kicks off at 9:15 a.m., an hour before people are slated to march 1.2 miles to the West Steps of the State Capitol. Performances by Del Corazòn, Sacramento Taiko Dan and the Sacramento Women’s Chorus will kick off a noon rally at the Capitol, followed by a lengthy lineup of speakers.
So far, 19,000 people have said on Facebook that they plan to attend the Sacramento event.
The Sacramento event is one of 673 “sister marches” across the world for people who could not make it to the Women’s March on Washington or who wanted to demonstrate in their own cities.
So much excitement at the lightrail. #WomensMarch #sacramento pic.twitter.com/mDHpoVRizT— Shawna MalviniRedden (@BluestMuse) January 21, 2017
