Mayor Steinberg to Trump: Sacramento will remain a sanctuary to immigrants

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg struck a defiant tone Wednesday against an executive order signed by President Donald Trump seeking to block federal aid to local governments that do not cooperate with federal authorities to track and report undocumented immigrants.
The Sacramento City Council passed an ordinance in 1985 prohibiting city police and other employees from asking about individuals’ immigration status. Steinberg said the city will not reverse course and will remain what is known as a “sanctuary city,” even under the threat of missing out on federal aid. He said the city will begin assessing how much federal revenue is at stake.
“As mayor of our city, I would never trade away peoples’ civil rights for money,” Steinberg said. “That’s the only place to stand on behalf of this city that turned out 25,000 people to Capitol Mall (for the Women’s March last weekend) and this city that prides itself on its incredible diversity.”
Besides what he described as a moral objection to the order, Steinberg said it would be a waste of public resources for city police to enforce immigration laws.
“Every hour spent on enforcing immigration law is another hour we can’t be solving burglaries and other serious crimes in our community,” he said.
Sacramento County does not recognize itself as an official sanctuary county and the sheriff’s department currently detains 149 inmates at the request of the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. However, the sheriff’s department does not track the immigration status of inmates in custody at its jails, nor does it “advise ICE of any undocumented individual brought in by law enforcement,” said department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull.
Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones said in November that “though we do not act as their agents in any way to enforce immigration law – either in our facilities or in the community – we do cooperate with our ICE partners to the extent that we allow them access to our jail facilities to carry out their mission.”
About 57,000 undocumented immigrants lived in Sacramento County in 2013, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California. The largest number of such immigrants in the region lived in city and county areas of south Sacramento, particularly in the 95823 ZIP code that includes the Parkway and Valley Hi neighborhoods. Other communities with relatively high numbers of undocumented immigrants included Del Paso Heights and Rancho Cordova.
California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León issued his own stinging rebuke to Trump’s executive actions Wednesday, saying the state is ready to sue the federal government to defend California’s laws and prevent mass deportations of its citizens.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra and former U.S. Attorney Eric Holder will play key roles, and the state Legislature will act swiftly to enact new laws expanding immigrants’ legal rights, de León said.
“Thanks to the supermajority we won in November, we have the ability to use urgency clauses to implement new laws immediately, and the actions of the new administration demand an immediate response,” de León said. “We will also explore all of our legal options, in collaboration with Attorney General Becerra and the Legislature’s legal counsel.”
Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis. Bee staff writer Phillip Reese contributed to this report.
