Ami Bera addresses constituents alarmed by new Trump policies at town hall meeting

0:34 Strong door confines North Sacramento fire's destruction to family's garage Pause

1:35 Trump signs 'extreme vetting' executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:52 Shoppers stock up for Chinese New Year in Sacramento

1:08 Driving to Golden 1 Center? These tips could help make your journey easier

6:18 Watch the police videos showing what happened before and after officers fatally shot mentally ill man (explicit language)

0:38 Sacramento shelter dogs have a best friend: Realtor to pay for every animal to be adopted

0:36 Jed York apologizes for needing to make a coaching change

3:12 2017 Oscars nominees: Best film, actor, actress and other top categories

3:19 Grant Feasel: Years of concussions led to CTE and the tragic death of the NFL player