Could Sacramento’s soccer dispute be nearing an end?

Sacramento’s soccer feud, simmering behind the scenes for months and burst into the open this week, could end as early as Friday afternoon.
After declaring that Sacramento Republic FC’s warring parties made “tremendous progress” during a negotiating session Thursday evening, Mayor Darrell Steinberg has scheduled another meeting with businessmen Kevin Nagle and Warren Smith. “I am confident that we will reach a positive resolution, one that will be great for Sacramento,” Steinberg said in a prepared statement after Thursday’s meeting.
The dispute between Nagle and Smith could jeopardize Sacramento’s bid for a Major League Soccer expansion team – a bid that until now had looked very promising.
Smith controls Republic FC, the minor league club whose extraordinary popularity put Sacramento on MLS’ radar screen. Nagle is the pharmaceutical tycoon who assembled an ownership group and stadium plan needed to land the MLS berth.
Nagle has been quietly trying to purchase Republic FC and the rights to its brand for months, but he and Smith have been unable to agree on financial terms. Facing a league-imposed deadline, Nagle submitted the formal application for an MLS expansion team Tuesday without any reference to Republic FC in the bid documents.
The next day, Smith’s camp issued a statement charging Nagle of reneging on his agreements by omitting Republic FC from the bid, and diehard fans accused Nagle on social media of abandoning the club. Nagle said he wanted Republic FC to join the MLS bid but had no choice but to submit the bid in order to meet the league’s deadline.
Following Thursday’s meeting with the mayor, Nagle and Smith issued a joint statement saying they’re “committed to delivering for the Sacramento region.”
MLS Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott declined to say this week whether the rift would hurt Sacramento’s chances at one of the four expansion spots up for grabs. But he said “the people in Sacramento believe presenting a unified front is the best way to proceed. … We should give those discussions time to play out.”
Eleven other cities have applied for expansion teams. A decision on the first two spots is expected sometime this year.
Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler
Comments