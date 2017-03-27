Pro-immigrant groups lash out at immigration enforcement chief’s Sacramento forum

Labor unions, faith leaders and pro-immigrant groups are preparing to rally against the nation’s top immigration enforcement official when he arrives in Sacramento on Tuesday.
The community leaders staged a brief news conference Monday outside the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department headquarters in downtown Sacramento. Several of them spoke out against Sheriff Scott Jones, who organized the public forum with acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan.
“We wanted to come here to send a very clear message: ICE is not welcomed here,” said Salvador Sarmiento of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network.
The forum, scheduled to run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, had originally been planned for the Dr. Ephraim Williams Family Life Center in Oak Park, but was moved to the Sacramento County Youth Gym at 4000 Branch Center Road.
Jones said in a written statement he moved the forum location because of planned protests.
“Although I very much wanted this forum to take place within the community at a community center or church, a targeted effort by various protest groups have made that impossible,” Jones said. “Although this is disappointing, it is the very reason why such a direct community forum is necessary – to provide factual information to the community directly from their sources.”
The Trump administration has pledged to crack down on illegal immigration, which would include withholding federal money from cities such as Sacramento and counties that offer sanctuary to undocumented immigrants. On Monday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he was “urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws.”
Jones said he organized the forum with Homan to “find common ground to reduce conflicting information, eliminate ambiguity and reduce fear.”
Sarmiento also delivered a public records request Tuesday to the Sheriff’s Department seeking communications between Jones’ office and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency pertaining to state Senate Bill 54. Authored by state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, the bill would prohibit local and state law enforcement from assisting ICE and other federal immigration authorities.
Jones has been a vocal critic of the bill, calling it “the latest in the ill-conceived basket full of poor public safety legislation” to come out of the Capitol.
“I have a strong belief that it violates federal law, and federal law reigns supreme,” Jones told reporters earlier this month.
Pastor Les Simmons of the South Sacramento Christian Center urged supporters of SB 54 and those concerned by deportations to attend a vigil before Homan’s public forum to “publicly state our support for immigrant families and those who are most at risk at this moment.”
“ICE is trying to instill fear in our immigrant communities here in California and in Sacramento,” Simmons said.
Ryan Lillis: 916-321-1085, @Ryan_Lillis
Comments