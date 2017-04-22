Local

April 22, 2017 10:27 AM

March for Science kicks off at Southside Park

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

Roughly 200 people gathered Saturday morning at Southside Park for the local March for Science, part of a series of rallies held globally in support of the sciences.

Singer Lauren Wakefield kicked off the event with a performance. Sister marches were held in locations including Washington D.C., London and Tokyo.

Rally organizers said the event, which coincides with Earth Day, was intended to bring attention to the vital role that science plays in people’s day-to-day lives and political decision making.

“New policies threaten to further restrict scientists’ ability to research and communicate their findings,” according to the event’s national website. “We face a possible future where people not only ignore scientific evidence, but seek to eliminate it entirely. Staying silent is a luxury that we can no longer afford.”

Local partipants are to march from the Sacramento park to the State Capitol building at noon, where they would land on the building’s West Steps. A list of speakers for the event included District 6 Congresswoman Doris Matsui, local environmental advocate Rick Guerrero and Stanford University professor of biology and environmental sciences Elizabeth Hadly.

Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day

Earth Day, first celebrated in 1970, is set for April 22, 2017, and to mark the day, the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory posted observations from children about Earth and its importance. Here's what they had to say.

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

 

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

