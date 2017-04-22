March for Science kicks off at Southside Park

Roughly 200 people gathered Saturday morning at Southside Park for the local March for Science, part of a series of rallies held globally in support of the sciences.

Singer Lauren Wakefield kicked off the event with a performance. Sister marches were held in locations including Washington D.C., London and Tokyo.

Rally organizers said the event, which coincides with Earth Day, was intended to bring attention to the vital role that science plays in people’s day-to-day lives and political decision making.

“New policies threaten to further restrict scientists’ ability to research and communicate their findings,” according to the event’s national website. “We face a possible future where people not only ignore scientific evidence, but seek to eliminate it entirely. Staying silent is a luxury that we can no longer afford.”

Local partipants are to march from the Sacramento park to the State Capitol building at noon, where they would land on the building’s West Steps. A list of speakers for the event included District 6 Congresswoman Doris Matsui, local environmental advocate Rick Guerrero and Stanford University professor of biology and environmental sciences Elizabeth Hadly.