Oroville Dam: What state’s forensics team has found in first official analysis

In a new report released Wednesday, a team of investigators assigned to pinpoint the reasons why Oroville Dam’s main spillway fractured in February cited a variety of flaws in the 3,000-foot-long structure, including variations in the thickness of the concrete slabs, poor drainage beneath the spillway and more.

The forensics team, consisting of six outside engineering consultants, also said the spillway may have split because of an increase in water releases just prior to the Feb. 7 incident.

However, the team warned that its analysis, which consists of 24 possible causes, is preliminary. “Additional factors may be identified as the investigation proceeds,” the group wrote in a 3-page memo to the state Department of Water Resources.

The report represents the first analysis by the team officially designated by DWR to determine what caused the dam’s main flood-control spillway to crack Feb. 7. DWR was ordered to hire the forensics team by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which licenses the dam and approved DWR’s selection of the team members. The six-person team turned in its preliminary analysis to DWR a week ago, but the state didn’t release its contents until Wednesday.

The forensics team’s report follows earlier reports by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a group advising DWR on spillway repairs. Those reports suggested the spillway fracture was caused by a variety of problems, including inadequate drainage systems and the presence of compacted clay instead of bedrock beneath portions of the concrete chute. Those reports also said the steel bars anchoring the spillway to the bedrock were too short.

The fracture of Oroville’s main spillway prompted dam engineers to limit the outflow of water as they attempted to contain the damage to the structure. A huge rainstorm filled Lake Oroville so high that water then flowed over the adjacent emergency spillway – a concrete lip over an unlined hillside – for the first time in the dam’s history. The hillside eroded badly, prompting fears that the emergency spillway would crumble. That triggered the emergency evacuation of 188,000 downstream residents Feb. 12.

DWR has hired Kiewit Corp. of Omaha, Neb., to rebuild the two spillways. The $275 million project is expected to take two years, although DWR officials have said the structures will be strong enough to handle the next rainy season, which begins in November.