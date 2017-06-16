Some say Oroville Dam crisis trashed the Feather River. Is the state responsible?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:10 Sacramento soldier's special Father's Day message Pause 1:39 Watch bodycam video of the aftermath of fatal Rocklin Police shooting 1:21 Celebrating the life of Leah Callison, who died as she was walking to summer school 1:00 South Sacramento shooting leaves one dead and two wounded 0:32 'I was just trying to find home.' 5-year-old describes getting lost after bus driver left her at wrong school. 1:49 California farmer fights US in court 1:25 See what the Feather River looks like after the Oroville Dam crisis 0:27 Watch both ways when near RT tracks 1:57 Herkimer the tortoise celebrates his 90th birthday at Sacramento Zoo 1:40 Humpback whale cavorts off Monterey Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Fishing guides complain that the Feather River looks very different this year below the troubled Oroville Dam, due to collapsed banks and sediment and other debris washing into the river. The question is whether the state should pay to clean it up. Guides like James Stone say "yes," due to the problems with the dam's spillway, but state officials who run the dam say it's not clear whether the river is worse off than it naturally would be after a record rainy season. Ryan Sabalow The Sacramento Bee

Fishing guides complain that the Feather River looks very different this year below the troubled Oroville Dam, due to collapsed banks and sediment and other debris washing into the river. The question is whether the state should pay to clean it up. Guides like James Stone say "yes," due to the problems with the dam's spillway, but state officials who run the dam say it's not clear whether the river is worse off than it naturally would be after a record rainy season. Ryan Sabalow The Sacramento Bee