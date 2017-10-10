Cracker Barrel going from no California restaurants to two in Sacramento area

More Videos 0:39 See two days of fires in Wine Country – and beyond – burning from space Pause 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 0:49 'That thing was raging': Glen Ellen resident fights fire, saves home 2:07 Firefighters battle blazes and residents evacuate in California 2:54 Watch body cam footage of Sacramento Police K-9 Reno's injury 1:01 See the exterior of Sacramento's new luxury hotel and construction around Golden 1 Center 1:48 Watch 'em gobble pumpkin pie in Elk Grove contest 1:56 'It's now a new administration. Everything has changed.' 2:44 Here are tips for traveling safely during busy holiday season 3:26 Steinberg has 'no guarantee, but a real chance' on fighting homelessness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Take a tour inside the Cracker Barrel decor warehouse Cracker Barrel has a collection of 90,000 antiques that help fashion a homespun feel in their Old Country Stores. Larry Singleton, Cracker Barrel’s decor warehouse manager, and his team are responsible for creating that ambiance. He takes you on a virtual tour of the warehouse in Lebanon, Tenn. Cracker Barrel has a collection of 90,000 antiques that help fashion a homespun feel in their Old Country Stores. Larry Singleton, Cracker Barrel’s decor warehouse manager, and his team are responsible for creating that ambiance. He takes you on a virtual tour of the warehouse in Lebanon, Tenn. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

