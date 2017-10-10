Cracker Barrel going from no California restaurants to two in Sacramento area

For decades, diners who wanted to eat at a Cracker Barrel restaurant had to leave the state.
Not only is the popular eatery finally coming to California, but there will be two in the Sacramento area.
The Bee reported in August that one will be located in Rocklin. The second will be in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.
The restaurant will open on the grounds of the now-closed New Canton Buffet, 1000 Howe Ave., according to the report.
Cracker Barrel, founded in Lebanon, Tenn., in 1969, has more than 600 locations in 44 states. The first California restaurant is set to open in the San Bernardino County city of Victorville. The Rocklin eatery will be the next Cracker Barrel to open in the state.
