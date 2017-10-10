More Videos

Pause
  • Take a tour inside the Cracker Barrel decor warehouse

    Cracker Barrel has a collection of 90,000 antiques that help fashion a homespun feel in their Old Country Stores. Larry Singleton, Cracker Barrel’s decor warehouse manager, and his team are responsible for creating that ambiance. He takes you on a virtual tour of the warehouse in Lebanon, Tenn.

Cracker Barrel has a collection of 90,000 antiques that help fashion a homespun feel in their Old Country Stores. Larry Singleton, Cracker Barrel’s decor warehouse manager, and his team are responsible for creating that ambiance. He takes you on a virtual tour of the warehouse in Lebanon, Tenn. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel has a collection of 90,000 antiques that help fashion a homespun feel in their Old Country Stores. Larry Singleton, Cracker Barrel’s decor warehouse manager, and his team are responsible for creating that ambiance. He takes you on a virtual tour of the warehouse in Lebanon, Tenn. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Local

Cracker Barrel going from no California restaurants to two in Sacramento area

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

October 10, 2017 6:00 PM

For decades, diners who wanted to eat at a Cracker Barrel restaurant had to leave the state.

Not only is the popular eatery finally coming to California, but there will be two in the Sacramento area.

The Bee reported in August that one will be located in Rocklin. The second will be in the Arden-Arcade area of Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Business Journal.

The restaurant will open on the grounds of the now-closed New Canton Buffet, 1000 Howe Ave., according to the report.

Cracker Barrel, founded in Lebanon, Tenn., in 1969, has more than 600 locations in 44 states. The first California restaurant is set to open in the San Bernardino County city of Victorville. The Rocklin eatery will be the next Cracker Barrel to open in the state.

Pause
