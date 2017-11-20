Officer who punched jaywalker returns to duty in Del Paso Heights

An officer who punched an alleged jaywalker more than a dozen times in Del Paso Heights in April will return to duty in the coming weeks in the same neighborhood where the incident took place, with no public details on the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.
The department announced Monday it had completed its investigation into the April 10 incident in which Officer Anthony Figueroa repeatedly punched Del Paso Heights resident Nandi Cain, and that Figueroa would return to his former duties.
It is illegal under California law for a department to release any personnel information on officers, including disciplinary records, and the department did not give insight into any sanctions Figueroa may have faced.
The internal affairs investigation examined whether Figueroa had broken any policies or training during the encounter, said department spokesman Officer Eddie MacCaulay. The department separately asked the Sacramento County District Attorney to review the case to determine if either Figueroa or Cain should be prosecuted for criminal wrongdoing.
In a letter dated July 31 and released to The Bee Monday, the District Attorney concluded “that it is not reasonably likely a jury would convict either Officer Figueroa or Nandi Cain of a criminal offense related to this incident.”
The D.A.’s letter also said its review found that Cain did not comply with commands, and supported Figueroa’s escalation to physical force, though a pedestrian group questioned the legality of the stop in the days after it happened.
“We recognize police officers do not have the luxury of walking away from a subject who refused an order during an investigation. However, regardless of the lawfulness of the initial attempt to detain, the facts of this case highlight the existing tension between some community members and law enforcement,” the unsigned DA’s memo said.
Prior to the announcement, Chief Daniel Hahn addressed that tension by meeting Monday with community activists at the Greater Sacramento Urban League in Del Paso Heights to inform them of the officer’s return to the area. The announcement was met mostly positively by community leaders who support the chief and who have been happy with the changes he’s made since being sworn in this summer, said Jay King, one of those in attendance.
“I think what the chief did, or what he’s doing, is proper, smart and I think it’s the best way for our community to heal and garner trust and a partnership-type attitude between the police and the community,” said King.
Del Paso Heights resident Mervin Brookins, well known for running youth sports leagues in the area, was one of those at the meeting. He said Hahn did not offer details about the officer’s discipline, but focused on ways the department intended to increase community policing efforts, and efforts to help officers know the areas they patrol better. Brookins said the community strongly supports the chief, and expressed a willingness to back the officer returning to the area.
“My question to the chief is, is he is satisfied with the outcome of the investigations? He said he was, because he personally had to sign off on it,” said Brookins. “So that is good enough for me. I believe in the chief. The community believes in the chief.”
Brookins said some at the meeting had asked Hahn if it was possible to arrange a meeting between community members and Figueora, but were told the department “can’t mandate him to meet with the community.”
The incident between Figueroa and Cain began on the afternoon of April 10 as Cain was walking home from his job as an electronic parts salesman. Cain crossed the intersection of Cypress Street and Grand Avenue when Figueroa drove his patrol car up behind him.
Figueroa verbally told Cain to stop, but Cain kept walking without looking back at the officer. Cain later said he didn’t know it was a police officer speaking to him at first. Cain continued to walk away from the officer and crossed to the middle of Cypress Street. The altercation escalated verbally and Cain removed his jacket in what he described as an attempt to show he had no weapons and what the department later described as a preparation to fight.
Figueroa threw Cain on the pavement and punched him about 18 times. The altercation was filmed by Naomi Montaie, a local resident, and quickly went viral when she posted it to Facebook. The department quickly responded by releasing in-car camera video of the incident and opening an internal affairs investigation.
Figueroa was placed on paid leave during that investigation, according to MacCaulay.
Cain sued the department and the County of Sacramento for the incident and alleged mistreatment he said he received in jail, including deputies there stripping him naked and verbally abusing him. Cain was ultimately released with no charges, and recently settled the county portion of the suit for $40,000.
The suit against the city of Sacramento and the department remains ongoing.
“Transparency is key to building public trust, but the prohibition of any public disclosure in this decision undermines that transparency and rightfully frustrates our community,” said Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a statement. “While I have a real issue with this limitation, I do trust and respect the process, our Police Department and Chief Hahn.“
