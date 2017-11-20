Officer who punched jaywalker returns to duty in Del Paso Heights

More Videos 1:28 How to zipper merge Pause 2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers 1:37 Fly over Sacramento with the sheriff's department helicopter crew 0:53 Take a look at the scene of the officer involved shooting that shut down Auburn Boulevard 7:00 'A deranged, paranoid killer' 0:36 Where the Rancho Tehama shootings happened 0:49 See the Sunday fun at Sacramento's Downtown Ice Rink 1:12 The Tehama County gunman’s home 1:24 Elderly Sacramento woman back on the street after hotel voucher runs out 3:02 At least 5 dead after California shootings Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Nandi Cain after being beaten by police officer: 'I can't sleep.' Nandi Cain Jr. speaks about the April 10, 2017 incident where he was approached by a police officer for allegedly jaywalking in Del Paso Heights. After refusing to stop the unnamed officer dropped him to the ground and punched him in the face 18 times. Pedestrian advocates analysis of the dash cam video shows that Cain crossed the intersection legally. Nandi Cain Jr. speaks about the April 10, 2017 incident where he was approached by a police officer for allegedly jaywalking in Del Paso Heights. After refusing to stop the unnamed officer dropped him to the ground and punched him in the face 18 times. Pedestrian advocates analysis of the dash cam video shows that Cain crossed the intersection legally. Autumn Payne The Sacramento Bee

