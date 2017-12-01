These 12 runners have done every single California International Marathon since 1983

More Videos 0:18 Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers Pause 1:13 'Every house is gone and the school is all that's left,' says Sonoma schools leader 1:15 Drop that cigarette! When the 'Voice of God' scolds them, scofflaws comply 2:22 NYT: Bitcoin Believers 1:28 What it's like to run the California International Marathon 1:00 Where to catch light parades in Sacramento region 1:20 49ers vs. Bears: 3 players who might benefit with Jimmy Garoppolo under center 1:32 What happens during a school lockdown? 0:40 'There are perpetrators...and enablers in this building' 0:41 Take a tour of the upscale condo community where Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian own units Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What's it like to run the California International Marathon? Runners in the 2016 California International Marathon describe their experiences on the course, which begins in Folsom and ends at the Capitol. Runners in the 2016 California International Marathon describe their experiences on the course, which begins in Folsom and ends at the Capitol. Ellen Garrison The Sacramento Bee

Runners in the 2016 California International Marathon describe their experiences on the course, which begins in Folsom and ends at the Capitol. Ellen Garrison The Sacramento Bee