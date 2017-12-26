Bonded pups at Bradshaw shelter captured hearts. Adopters drove 24 hours to get them

The Bradshaw Animal Shelter’s “wiggly butt duo” has found a home after more than a month.

Chucky and Roxy, known for their wagging tails and smooch fests shown in videos shared by the shelter, went home Tuesday, the Bradshaw shelter and PB SOC, a group that works with large dogs at the shelter, announced.

“ADOPTED. Together. We are overwhelmed with joy!!” the shelter said in a Facebook post.

Your crossed fingers and paws worked! Our adorable wiggly butt duo Roxy and Chucky just got adopted TOGETHER!That's a... Posted by PB SOC on Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Their new owners came all the way from Colorado to scoop up the happy pair.

Zach started following PB SOC on Facebook about a year ago, the group said, and upon seeing the posts on Roxy and Chucky, “he just knew ... they were the ones!”

Despite being in a different state, he sent in an application for the two on Dec. 14 and went through PB SOC’s online adoption counseling, which helps ensure families are matched with the best dogs for their lifestyles.

“We didn’t think it would happen, so we kept it quiet,” said Delyse Gannaway of PB SOC. “Then they said they really were coming.”

Zach and his partner Sophia made it to the shelter Tuesday after a 24-hour trip by car.

The pups wiggled their way into the couple’s hearts and are now headed home to become Colorado dogs.

“They kept saying, ‘We can’t believe no one wanted them. They’re so beautiful,’” Gannaway said.

Bradshaw shelter is full

While Roxy and Chucky got their happy beginning, the shelter, 3839 Bradshaw Road, is full – particularly with big dogs. The next several big dog adoptions are free, thanks to sponsors. Visit saccountydogs.com to see adoptables. Then email sacramentocountydogs@gmail.com if you’re ready to adopt or foster.

Otherwise, adoptions are $25 for dogs and cats – cats are also two for $25 at the shelter.