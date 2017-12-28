Old lightbulbs to vanish from California shelves – judge removes last obstacle

More Videos 1:33 Officer Camilleri honored in Bell-Ringing Ceremony Pause 3:38 What is PTSD? 0:28 Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 1:44 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Dec. 28 0:11 Watch the efficient way this Yolo County orchard prunes its trees 0:50 5 things to know about California’s disabled parking placard program 1:21 Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 0:52 Sacramento's Bradshaw Shelter needs help to relieve shelter overcrowding 0:34 The scene at Stockton mall overrun by horde of teenagers 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster Karin Magnes, owner of Light Bulbs Plus in Rancho Cordova, talks about some differences between incandescent and LED light bulbs. New energy efficiency standards take effect Jan. 1 in California that will effectively ban the sale of traditional incandescent light bulbs. Karin Magnes, owner of Light Bulbs Plus in Rancho Cordova, talks about some differences between incandescent and LED light bulbs. New energy efficiency standards take effect Jan. 1 in California that will effectively ban the sale of traditional incandescent light bulbs. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

