Felons welcome? Fake road signs mock California’s new status as ‘sanctuary state’

More Videos

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Pause
Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:38

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

How to make your New Year's resolution stick 0:28

How to make your New Year's resolution stick

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 2:59

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento 0:58

Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento

5 inches of snow turns Sierra ski resort beautifully white 0:32

5 inches of snow turns Sierra ski resort beautifully white

Sacramento pet owners react to city's new plan to aggressively enforce the licensing of animals 1:02

Sacramento pet owners react to city's new plan to aggressively enforce the licensing of animals

  • Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

    Senate Bill 54, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown and due to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, allows state authorities to refuse cooperation with some federal immigration laws. Here's how it is supposed to work.

Senate Bill 54, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown and due to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, allows state authorities to refuse cooperation with some federal immigration laws. Here's how it is supposed to work. Video produced by Hawken Miller
Senate Bill 54, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown and due to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2018, allows state authorities to refuse cooperation with some federal immigration laws. Here's how it is supposed to work. Video produced by Hawken Miller

Local

Felons welcome? Fake road signs mock California’s new status as ‘sanctuary state’

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

January 02, 2018 03:28 PM

UPDATED 46 MINUTES AGO

Fake road signs put up near California’s borders early this week mocked a new law intended to shield undocumented immigrants from deportation.

A paper covering placed over a San Bernardino County sign greeted Interstate 15 travelers with “Felons, Illegals and [MS-13] Welcome! Democrats Need The Votes!” A similar placard was put up just west of Needles near the Arizona state line. Both included the California state seal and a Democratic Party logo.

MS-13 began as a Los Angeles gang in the 1980s before spreading to the rest of the U.S. and a handful of other Western Hemisphere countries. President Donald Trump has accused liberal politicians such as Virginia Gov.-elect Ralph Northam of supporting violent criminals associated with the organization.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Caltrans spokesman Mark Dinger said the I-15 paper was removed on Monday, while the one west of Needles was taken down Tuesday morning. Reports of two more signs near the Oregon border were being investigated as of Tuesday afternoon, and a search for one rumored to be on I-95 north of Lake Havasu proved fruitless.

“For safety reasons, Caltrans does not permit any unauthorized signs in the state right of way,” Dinger said in a prepared statement. “If we haven’t done so already, Caltrans crews will take steps to remove them.”

Similarly designed signs reading “Cheap Nannies and Gardeners Make Malibu Great! (Boyle Heights Not So Much)” were spotted in Southern California last April. City councilwoman Laura Rosenthal, who introduced the measure to make Malibu a sanctuary city, told the Los Angeles Times at the time “it’s very disheartening that anyone would put up such an ugly sign.”

Gov. Jerry Brown signed SB 54, the so-called “sanctuary state” bill, along with nearly a dozen other immigration-related bills on Oct. 5. The law, which went into effect Monday, prohibits state and local law enforcement from arresting people on civil immigration warrants or inquire about a suspect’s immigration status, among other details. The law predictably drew the ire of hard-line conservatives, while some immigration activists thought Brown’s amendments to the bill stripped much of its effectiveness.

No person or groups have claimed responsibility for the signs, Dinger said, and civil or criminal prosecution is unlikely.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

Pause
Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time 1:34

'We've waited a long time:' Sacramento customers purchase recreational marijuana legally for the first time

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day 0:38

Watch supermoon rise over Lake Tahoe on New Year's Day

How to make your New Year's resolution stick 0:28

How to make your New Year's resolution stick

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River 2:59

Check out this gleaming riverfront art piece along the Sacramento River

Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento 0:58

Watch New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over Sacramento

5 inches of snow turns Sierra ski resort beautifully white 0:32

5 inches of snow turns Sierra ski resort beautifully white

Sacramento pet owners react to city's new plan to aggressively enforce the licensing of animals 1:02

Sacramento pet owners react to city's new plan to aggressively enforce the licensing of animals

  • How to prevent a home fire in the winter

    Home fires are more prevalent in winter than in any other season. This is due in part to an increase in cooking and heating fires. Holiday decorations and winter storms that can interrupt electrical service and cause people to turn to alternative heating sources also contribute to the increased risk of fire in winter. Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

View More Video