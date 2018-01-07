As Greta Gerwig’s ‘Lady Bird’ wins big at Golden Globes, she thanks Sacramento

More Videos

Watch man steal Sacramento police car, head to the liquor store for a beer 3:04

Watch man steal Sacramento police car, head to the liquor store for a beer

Pause
'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater 2:47

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

How to avoid a wrong-way driver 1:54

How to avoid a wrong-way driver

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition 1:28

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States 2:36

A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States

Watch: With Sacramento shelter's help, emaciated dog gets a happy ending 0:44

Watch: With Sacramento shelter's help, emaciated dog gets a happy ending

Firefighter downs oodles of noodles for spaghetti title 1:13

Firefighter downs oodles of noodles for spaghetti title

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 4:53

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says 0:52

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says

Dave Joerger talks about Kings victory against Nuggets 1:17

Dave Joerger talks about Kings victory against Nuggets

  • 'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

    Family, friends and fans lined up outside Tower Theatre in Sacramento on Sunday night (October 30, 2017) for the local premiere of Sacramento-native Greta Gerwig’s autobiographical film “Lady Bird.” She spoke to the audience before and after the film.

Family, friends and fans lined up outside Tower Theatre in Sacramento on Sunday night (October 30, 2017) for the local premiere of Sacramento-native Greta Gerwig’s autobiographical film “Lady Bird.” She spoke to the audience before and after the film. Tim Swanson/Sacramento Bee Photos by Paul Kitagaki Jr/Video edited by David Caraccio
Family, friends and fans lined up outside Tower Theatre in Sacramento on Sunday night (October 30, 2017) for the local premiere of Sacramento-native Greta Gerwig’s autobiographical film “Lady Bird.” She spoke to the audience before and after the film. Tim Swanson/Sacramento Bee Photos by Paul Kitagaki Jr/Video edited by David Caraccio

Local

As Greta Gerwig’s ‘Lady Bird’ wins big at Golden Globes, she thanks Sacramento

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

January 07, 2018 09:21 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

“Lady Bird,” written and directed by Sacramento native Greta Gerwig, received two major awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The film clenched the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, beating popular films “Get Out,” “I, Tonya” and “The Greatest Showman.”

Saoirse Ronan, who plays the titular character, also won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

In her acceptance speech, Gerwig was visibly excited and thanked the people of Sacramento, who “give me roots and wings.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Lady Bird” is Gerwig’s directorial debut and showcased iconic elements of Sacramento like the brick mansions of the Fabulous 40s, Crest Theatre, Tower Bridge and the streets of midtown.

It has received critical acclaim from The New York Times, The Washington Post and Variety, with critics praising Gerwig’s artistic skill. It also broke a record on Rotten Tomatoes for having the most reviews while holding a 100 percent approval rating.

The film tells the coming-of-age story of Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson as she navigates her senior year at a Catholic high school, and a loving-but-complicated relationship with her mother who is working double shifts to support the family after Christine’s father loses his job. Gerwig – who grew up in River Park and is a graduate of St. Francis High School – described the film as partly autobiographical at a local premiere at the Tower Theatre in October.

“I wanted to make a love letter to Sacramento as seen through the eyes of someone who can’t appreciate how beautiful it is until she’s going away to someplace else,” Gerwig told The Bee in a phone interview. “That’s very true of 17-year-olds. You don’t realize how beautiful a place is until you step away.”

The film had a limited theatrical release but earned more than $34 million at U.S. box offices. The success at Sunday’s Golden Globes marks the first major award for “Lady Bird” as awards season continues.

Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Watch man steal Sacramento police car, head to the liquor store for a beer 3:04

Watch man steal Sacramento police car, head to the liquor store for a beer

Pause
'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater 2:47

'The love letter to Sacramento': What actress Greta Gerwig said at Tower Theater

How to avoid a wrong-way driver 1:54

How to avoid a wrong-way driver

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition 1:28

Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States 2:36

A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States

Watch: With Sacramento shelter's help, emaciated dog gets a happy ending 0:44

Watch: With Sacramento shelter's help, emaciated dog gets a happy ending

Firefighter downs oodles of noodles for spaghetti title 1:13

Firefighter downs oodles of noodles for spaghetti title

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018 4:53

What the moon phases will be like throughout 2018

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says 0:52

California is broken, Republican Doug Ose says

Dave Joerger talks about Kings victory against Nuggets 1:17

Dave Joerger talks about Kings victory against Nuggets

  • Watch man steal Sacramento police car, head to the liquor store for a beer

    Zachary Samaha, 22, allegedly stole the car Saturday night near Florin Road and took it to a nearby liquor store to buy a 40-ounce bottle of beer, according to eyewitness Chris Marzan.

Watch man steal Sacramento police car, head to the liquor store for a beer

View More Video