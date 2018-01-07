As Greta Gerwig’s ‘Lady Bird’ wins big at Golden Globes, she thanks Sacramento

“Lady Bird,” written and directed by Sacramento native Greta Gerwig, received two major awards at the Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The film clenched the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, beating popular films “Get Out,” “I, Tonya” and “The Greatest Showman.”

Saoirse Ronan, who plays the titular character, also won the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

In her acceptance speech, Gerwig was visibly excited and thanked the people of Sacramento, who “give me roots and wings.”

“Lady Bird” is Gerwig’s directorial debut and showcased iconic elements of Sacramento like the brick mansions of the Fabulous 40s, Crest Theatre, Tower Bridge and the streets of midtown.

It has received critical acclaim from The New York Times, The Washington Post and Variety, with critics praising Gerwig’s artistic skill. It also broke a record on Rotten Tomatoes for having the most reviews while holding a 100 percent approval rating.

The film tells the coming-of-age story of Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson as she navigates her senior year at a Catholic high school, and a loving-but-complicated relationship with her mother who is working double shifts to support the family after Christine’s father loses his job. Gerwig – who grew up in River Park and is a graduate of St. Francis High School – described the film as partly autobiographical at a local premiere at the Tower Theatre in October.

“I wanted to make a love letter to Sacramento as seen through the eyes of someone who can’t appreciate how beautiful it is until she’s going away to someplace else,” Gerwig told The Bee in a phone interview. “That’s very true of 17-year-olds. You don’t realize how beautiful a place is until you step away.”

The film had a limited theatrical release but earned more than $34 million at U.S. box offices. The success at Sunday’s Golden Globes marks the first major award for “Lady Bird” as awards season continues.