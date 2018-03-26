Black leaders demand criminal charges against police officers who shot Stephon Clark

Flanked by a nationally known civil rights lawyer and leaders of Sacramento's black community, members of Stephon Clark's family demanded Monday that the police officers who shot the unarmed Clark to death be held legally accountable.
Eight days after Clark's death put the city on edge, community leaders vowed at an emotional City Hall press conference to keep the pressure on the district attorney's office and others to bring criminal charges against the two officers.
Alice Huffman and Betty Williams of the NAACP said they have begun talking to the U.S. Justice Department's civil rights division about investigating the killing, after they failed to get a response from Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert.
"The DA didn't respond to us, and that gives us a leg to stand on" to contact federal officials, Huffman, head of the California NAACP, told The Sacramento Bee in an interview afterward.
"This is a crime," Huffman told the press conference, adding the black community won't back down "until they stop gunning down our people like animals."
Florida civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who is representing Clark's family, said family members were about to view the 22-year-old's body "in preparation for an independent autopsy....No family should have to endure this pain and suffering as they try to seek answers for the execution of their loved one who was only holding a cell phone.
"We will stand up for Stephon, we will speak up for Stephon...until we get justice," said Crump, who also represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown – two victims of racially-charged killings who became household names.
Williams, president of the NAACP's Sacramento branch, challenged Schubert to respond to the organization's inquiries about the Clark case. "We do not give you a pass," Williams said. "You need to return the call of the NAACP."
Williams said she told Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn that the NAACP is talking to the federal Justice Department about the case.
"He wasn't happy about it," she said. "But he didn't disapprove of it."
Clark's grandmother, Sequita Thompson, also spoke, recounting in a barely audible voice how she looked out in her backyard and saw her grandson's body on the ground.
"They didn't have to kill him like that, they didn't have to shoot him that many times," she said, before she collapsed in Crump's arms and was led away. "My great-grandbabies don't have their daddy."
Moments later, Clark's brother Ste'vonte Clark went to the podium and led a brief chant of Clark's name before walking out of City Hall.
Clark's shooting has sparked a series of protests. A march led by Black Lives Matter on Thursday forced the closure of Golden 1 Center before a Sacramento Kings game; the game proceeded with only about 2,000 fans in attendance. Two protests Friday turned occasionally volatile and violent, with marchers jumping on police cars, blocking downtown and midtown traffic and berating motorists. One person was arrested over the weekend for breaking a bus window.
Black Lives Matter said on Twitter that it plans to hold protests in front of the district attorney's office Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, demanding that criminal charges get filed against the two police officers who shot Clark.
Hundreds of protesters are expected to attend Tuesday evening's City Council meeting. City Councilman Steve Hansen, who attended Monday's press conference, said he sympathizes with the protestors: "Their calls have to be answered for change and justice.”
