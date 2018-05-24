Al Sharpton returns to Sacramento for Stephon Clark: 'We are not going to let this issue go.'

Civil rights icon and television commentator Rev. Al Sharpton visited Sacramento Wednesday to meet with the California Legislative Black Caucus about the police shooting of Stephon Clark.

Clark was shot by two Sacramento officers on March 18 after police apparently mistook his cellphone for a gun.





Clark's death led to massive protests in Sacramento and drew international attention. Sharpton was last in Sacramento for Clark's funeral on March 29 at Bayside of South Sacramento Church, where he gave the eulogy, vowing, "We will never let you forget the name of Stephon Clark until we get justice."

Sharpton said Wednesday his visit was part of that promise to continue to advocate on the incident, and he was joined on the Capitol steps by Stevante Clark, brother of Stephon Clark.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"We are not going to let this issue go," Sharpton said.

The California Legislative Black Caucus is a group of Senators and Assemblymembers that advocates on issues and legislation affecting social, economic and educational justice in communities of color.

In the wake of the Clark shooting, the caucus is supporting AB 931, the Police Accountability and Community Protection Act, which would tighten restrictions on when officers can use deadly force. The bill was written by two members of the Black Caucus — Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, and Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento.

Sharpton said he also met with representatives of public pension funds to advocate for more investments through minority financial managers.





While in Sacramento, Sharpton also offered an opinion on a NFL decision to prohibit players from kneeling during the national anthem.

"I felt it was a stunning rebuke of the American constitution," Sharpton said of the NFL action. "It is a dangerous precedent."