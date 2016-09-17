Coroner identifies Sacramento man allegedly shot in head by roommate

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man who police allege was shot by his roommate Wednesday night as Matthew Lambert, 26, of Sacramento.
Lambert’s roommate, James Feci, 35, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in connection with the shooting, with bail set at $140,000. Sacramento County records show that Feci, who ran unsuccessfully for Rancho Cordova City Council in 2014, was released from jail Friday.
In a Facebook page titled “James Feci: Patriot, Veteran, & Champion of the Constitution,” Feci describes himself as a father of four children and a veteran with a back condition that caused him constant pain.
Lambert’s stepfather, Gerald Claypool of Woodland, said a third roommate who was home at the time of the incident told him that the shooting stemmed from a fight regarding Lambert’s girlfriend.
“Matt came home, and he was mad because the roommates were talking bad about his girlfriend,” Claypool said.
Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home on the 9500 block of Linda Rio Drive in the La Riviera neighborhood just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a 911 call about a shooting. They found Lambert with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull said a verbal and physical altercation between the two men ensued prior to the shooting.
Claypool described his stepson as a caring man who was getting his life together.
“When he was a teenager he was wild and didn’t necessarily go down the right path,” he said. “But in the past five years, he’s been building himself up.”
Lambert attended Woodland High School and Cache Creek High, a continuation school in Woodland, Claypool said. He had purchased his first car and was renting the home where he lived. Claypool said Lambert had told him he was letting Feci rent a room in the house because he was down on his luck.
At the time of his death, Lambert was working at the Markstein Beverage Company, a beer distributor in Sacramento, and was aiming for a managerial position. Several of his coworkers have offered condolences through a GoFundMe page dedicated to helping the family with funeral costs.
A service is planned for Sept. 24 at Kraft Brothers Funeral Directors in Woodland.
Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets
