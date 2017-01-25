Second person in a week found lying dead outside of Sacramento’s City Hall

The second person in a week was found lying dead outside Sacramento City Hall Wednesday morning.
The death was reported to police at about 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. They said is was not suspicious.
Photos of the scene show what appears to be an older man with white wearing athletic shoes, covered against the chill by only his own clothing.
Police said that coroner’s deputies has been called. There was no sign of trauma on the body.
The body was found near the old City Hall along I Street near 9th Street. A police spokesman said it is possible that the dead person was homeless.
“We don’t have the individual identified, but I would say that is a possibility,” said Officer Matt McPhail.
McPhail that the recent rains have swelled the waters of the American River, dispersing some who camp along the parkway.
“I don’t know what the draw is to City Hall other than there are overhangs to stay out of the weather,” said McPhail. “It is well-lit.”
A homeless man died Jan. 18 outside Sacramento City Hall. The deaths come as city leaders as they continue searching for ways to help the transient population in a stormy winter.
