April 6, 2017 9:19 PM

Makeshift memorial to slain South Land Park family ‘respectfully’ removed

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

Flowers, stuffed animals, votive candles and other items left at the South Land Park home of four family members slain March 22 were respectfully removed Thursday evening by members of the Law Enforcement Chaplaincy of Sacramento.

Chaplain Mindi Russell said the items would be presented to relatives Friday during a service celebrating the lives of 45-year-old Angelique Vasquez, her 14-year-old daughter Mia Vasquez, 11-year-old son Alvin Vasquez and her 21-year-old niece Ashley Coleman. Russell said the items were being removed from the home in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue at the request of relatives.

Salvador Vasquez-Oliva, Angelique Vasquez’s husband, is in Sacramento County Jail facing four counts of murder.

Russell said the chaplains typically conduct the “respectfully remembering, respectfully removing” ceremony for makeshift roadside memorials that mark the sites of fatal traffic accidents. Removal of the memorial, she said, signifies the transition from mourning to celebrating the lives of the deceased.

A public service is for the Vasquez family and Coleman will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at West Sacramento’s Center for Spiritual Awareness, 1275 Starboard Drive.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Ceremony honors slain South Land Park family

