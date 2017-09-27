Sacramento police release dramatic video of fatal encounter with double homicide suspect

More Videos

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

Pause
How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 1:38

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect 2:01

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect

Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital 1:29

Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital

Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer 0:18

Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French 1:46

U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:11

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service

  • Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect

    Sacramento police released video footage Wednesday from a fatal September standoff with a suspect wanted for killing a mother and daughter in Meadowview. The videos show him open fire on officers before being struck and dropping to the ground, as well as video of an officer falling backward after getting shot. This video contains graphic content and explicit language.

Sacramento police released video footage Wednesday from a fatal September standoff with a suspect wanted for killing a mother and daughter in Meadowview. The videos show him open fire on officers before being struck and dropping to the ground, as well as video of an officer falling backward after getting shot. This video contains graphic content and explicit language. Video courtesy Sacramento Police Department
Sacramento police released video footage Wednesday from a fatal September standoff with a suspect wanted for killing a mother and daughter in Meadowview. The videos show him open fire on officers before being struck and dropping to the ground, as well as video of an officer falling backward after getting shot. This video contains graphic content and explicit language. Video courtesy Sacramento Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento police release dramatic video of fatal encounter with double homicide suspect

Sacramento Bee Staff

September 27, 2017 1:51 PM

Sacramento police released 15 videos Wednesday from a fatal September standoff with a suspect wanted for killing a mother and daughter in Meadowview, including footage showing him open fire on officers before being struck and dropping to the ground, as well as video of an officer falling backward after getting shot.

Eric Arnold, 41, of Sacramento was killed Sept. 7 after he struck two officers on 27th Avenue in south Sacramento.

“I’m hit, I’m hit, I’m hit,” an officer says on one of the videos.

One officer was shot in his bullet-proof vest, while the other one was hit in the leg. Both were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to the confrontation, a police camera detected Arnold’s truck at Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue. Officers in marked patrol cars began following him at 65th Street and Fruitridge Boulevard. They tracked him through south Sacramento, north on Franklin Boulevard and then east on 27th Avenue, where he stopped.

On the video, officers order Arnold to exit his truck and get his hands up. After some hesitation, Arnold opens the door and then fires at police, prompting them to shoot and kill him.

Arnold was wanted in the Sept. 1 deaths of Erica Wallace and her 17-year-old daughter, Kiara LaSalle. He was suspected of having shot the two victims and attempting to burn their bodies, which were found in the bathtub by a fire crew that responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at the house on Janrick Avenue in Meadowview.

More Videos

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

Pause
How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 1:38

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect 2:01

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect

Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital 1:29

Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital

Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer 0:18

Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French 1:46

U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:11

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service

  • Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

    Sacramento police officer Victor Wolfe was one of two officers injured in a shootout with murder suspect Eric Arnold.

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

Sacramento police officer Victor Wolfe was one of two officers injured in a shootout with murder suspect Eric Arnold.

Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

More Videos

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September 2:14

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

Pause
How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 2:32

How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 1:38

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect 2:01

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect

Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital 1:29

Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital

Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer 0:18

Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French 1:46

U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service 0:11

Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service

  • Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital

    About 50 uniformed officers gathered at UC Davis Medical Center to support the Sacramento Police officer injured in a shootout on Thursday.

Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital

About 50 uniformed officers gathered at UC Davis Medical Center to support the Sacramento Police officer injured in a shootout on Thursday.

Nashelly Chavez The Sacramento Bee

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff


Bill Lindelof
blindelof@sacbee.com
@Lindelofnews

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Jessica Hice
jhice@sacbee.com
@JesserPea

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911

Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question