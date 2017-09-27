Sacramento police release dramatic video of fatal encounter with double homicide suspect

Sacramento police released 15 videos Wednesday from a fatal September standoff with a suspect wanted for killing a mother and daughter in Meadowview, including footage showing him open fire on officers before being struck and dropping to the ground, as well as video of an officer falling backward after getting shot.

Eric Arnold, 41, of Sacramento was killed Sept. 7 after he struck two officers on 27th Avenue in south Sacramento.

“I’m hit, I’m hit, I’m hit,” an officer says on one of the videos.

One officer was shot in his bullet-proof vest, while the other one was hit in the leg. Both were treated and released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prior to the confrontation, a police camera detected Arnold’s truck at Interstate 80 near Watt Avenue. Officers in marked patrol cars began following him at 65th Street and Fruitridge Boulevard. They tracked him through south Sacramento, north on Franklin Boulevard and then east on 27th Avenue, where he stopped.

On the video, officers order Arnold to exit his truck and get his hands up. After some hesitation, Arnold opens the door and then fires at police, prompting them to shoot and kill him.

Arnold was wanted in the Sept. 1 deaths of Erica Wallace and her 17-year-old daughter, Kiara LaSalle. He was suspected of having shot the two victims and attempting to burn their bodies, which were found in the bathtub by a fire crew that responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at the house on Janrick Avenue in Meadowview.

More Videos 2:14 Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September Pause 2:32 How to spot a skimmer at a gas pump or ATM 1:38 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Sept. 26 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 2:01 Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect 1:29 Sacramento officer injured in shooting released from hospital 0:18 Helicopters fly over as final salute for slain officer 2:28 Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 1:46 U.S. Honor Flag arrives in Sacramento to honor fallen deputy Robert French 0:11 Large crowd gathers for fallen officer's memorial service Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September Sacramento police officer Victor Wolfe was one of two officers injured in a shootout with murder suspect Eric Arnold. Officer Victor Wolfe talks about his shooting injury from early September Sacramento police officer Victor Wolfe was one of two officers injured in a shootout with murder suspect Eric Arnold. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee