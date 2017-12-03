‘Some anger is setting in.’ Family of elderly woman killed in drug store robbery speaks

More Videos

Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons 1:16

Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons

Pause
Watch brazen attack of woman on Stockton Boulevard 2:11

Watch brazen attack of woman on Stockton Boulevard

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis 3:16

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what to do

Bail raised to $150,000 for suspect in car chase that led to deputy's shooting death 1:16

Bail raised to $150,000 for suspect in car chase that led to deputy's shooting death

Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert French 1:45

Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert French

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 3:01

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

  • Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

    Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday.

Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday. Citrus Heights Police Department
Following a robbery Monday at the Rite Aid in the 6600 block of Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights, the suspects knocked over a woman, who suffered critical injuries and died Saturday. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Marilyn Stribley, who turned 87 on Wednesday. Citrus Heights Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

‘Some anger is setting in.’ Family of elderly woman killed in drug store robbery speaks

By Dale Kasler

dkasler@sacbee.com

December 03, 2017 08:48 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The family of Marilyn Stribley expressed anguish Sunday over the 87-year-old woman’s death in a Citrus Heights drug store robbery that was captured on surveillance video.

“We continue to be in shock over the sudden loss,” the family said in a statement released late Sunday evening. “The emotions of sadness and shock have been with us all week. Honestly, some anger is setting in. But because of the fundamentals Marilyn taught her daughters and the family values that continued in the extended family, Marilyn leaves behind a small, close knit family that is supporting one another.”

Stribley was walking into a Rite Aid store on Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights last Monday evening when she was knocked over by one of the alleged robbers fleeing the scene. The woman sustained critical injuries, and died Saturday.

Police were still searching for the three alleged robbers, all described as black men between ages 18 and 20. Police said the men had jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded prescription drugs. Store employees handed over the drugs.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The video of Stribley being knocked to the ground has been replayed on social media and media websites for days.

“As a small connected family we are obviously reeling from this sudden and senseless loss,” the family’s statement said. “We have watched for days the re-running of the tape. Social media, especially in Citrus Heights, has shown an outpouring of compassion for this woman without a name. We would like to put a human face to the lady knocked down during the robbery.”

Stribley was raised in Long Beach. She and her husband, William Stribley, had two daughters, Sheryl and Tamara. Sheryl and her husband moved to the Sacramento area in 1993, and the rest of the family followed over the next few years. Stribley continued to live independently after her husband of 63 years died in 2014, renewing her driver’s license just last month.

“She was known by her first name when she walked into Rite Aid and the staff there has led us to believe she was one of their favorite customers,” the family’s statement said.

Stribley had turned 87 on Wednesday. She will be buried alongside her husband at the VA Cemetery in Dixon.

Rite Aid Corp. has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the robbers.

Dale Kasler: 916-321-1066, @dakasler

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons 1:16

Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons

Pause
Watch brazen attack of woman on Stockton Boulevard 2:11

Watch brazen attack of woman on Stockton Boulevard

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis 3:16

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

If you witness a crime, here's what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here's what to do

Bail raised to $150,000 for suspect in car chase that led to deputy's shooting death 1:16

Bail raised to $150,000 for suspect in car chase that led to deputy's shooting death

Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert French 1:45

Sheriff Scott Jones describes fatal shooting of Deputy Robert French

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting 3:01

Sacramento County sheriff's deputy killed in motel shooting

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

  • Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons

    The Sacramento Police Department is putting all sworn officers in the department through less lethal training for bean bag shot guns, pepper ball launchers and impact rounds.

Sacramento police officers train with less lethal weapons

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question