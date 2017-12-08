Crime - Sacto 911

December 8, 2017 12:30 PM

Body of missing woman found mauled by mountain lion, coroner says

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

A body found earlier this week in the American River canyon was Yin Wong, the 33-year-old Sacramento woman who went missing Sunday morning, according the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Wong’s body had been damaged by a mountain lion, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release Friday, though the animal appeared to have discovered her after she was already deceased.

More than 60 people searched for Wong after her car was found abandoned in Auburn on Sunday morning, her purse and other items a few feet away. She was eventually discovered lying barefoot about a mile from the car.

Night temperatures dipped into the 30s throughout the week, and investigators believed Wong was ill-equipped for the harsh conditions. An autopsy was performed Friday morning, and the cause of her death remains under investigation. There is no evidence of foul play.

The State Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests traveling in groups when in mountain lion territory, especially during nighttime. If you encounter a mountain lion, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; and throw rocks. Pick up small children, but do not run. Fight back if attacked.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Related content

Crime - Sacto 911

Comments

 

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers 0:18

Surveillance video shows elderly woman knocked over by robbers

Pause
Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis 3:16

Watch Sacramento officers take down man with knife after de-escalating crisis

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns. 1:08

Prostitution customers 'fuel this whole thing.' Detective explains sex trafficking sting that targeted johns.

CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service 2:14

CHP Officer Chellew honored at funeral service

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins 0:33

Surprise visitors check out Oroville Dam as Phase 2 of spillway repair begins

CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew 1:13

CHP bell ringing service for Officer Lucas Chellew

Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County 0:50

Watch one store robbery in a recent spree in Sacramento County

Shelter quickly fills with Oroville dam evacuees 1:10

Shelter quickly fills with Oroville dam evacuees

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16 1:49

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Nov. 16

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn 0:47

Arrests made at suspected drug house in Auburn

  • Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

    Holiday laser-light displays are fun and festive, but they can be hazardous to pilots. Here's how you can help.

Be careful with Christmas laser-light displays - pilots will thank you

View more video

Crime - Sacto 911