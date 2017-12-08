Body of missing woman found mauled by mountain lion, coroner says

A body found earlier this week in the American River canyon was Yin Wong, the 33-year-old Sacramento woman who went missing Sunday morning, according the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
Wong’s body had been damaged by a mountain lion, the Sheriff’s Office said in a release Friday, though the animal appeared to have discovered her after she was already deceased.
More than 60 people searched for Wong after her car was found abandoned in Auburn on Sunday morning, her purse and other items a few feet away. She was eventually discovered lying barefoot about a mile from the car.
Night temperatures dipped into the 30s throughout the week, and investigators believed Wong was ill-equipped for the harsh conditions. An autopsy was performed Friday morning, and the cause of her death remains under investigation. There is no evidence of foul play.
The State Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests traveling in groups when in mountain lion territory, especially during nighttime. If you encounter a mountain lion, make noise and try to look bigger by waving your arms; and throw rocks. Pick up small children, but do not run. Fight back if attacked.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
